California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,200 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Genesis Energy worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

GEL stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

