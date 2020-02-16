California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,391 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Methode Electronics worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.54. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

