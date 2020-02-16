Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $40.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

