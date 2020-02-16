Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $305.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $2,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,247 shares of company stock valued at $50,648,522 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

