Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $97.55 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

