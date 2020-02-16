Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,656,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period.

ILF opened at $32.04 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

