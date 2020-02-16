Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,458 Shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHB. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 152.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.