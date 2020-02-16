Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,474 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

