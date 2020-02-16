Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

CXP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.