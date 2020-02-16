Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 89.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.82 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

