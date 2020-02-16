Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,351 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 203,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $66,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.16 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

