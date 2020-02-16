Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

