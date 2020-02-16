Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $102.64 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

