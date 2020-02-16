EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE EOG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.