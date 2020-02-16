Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NEA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.