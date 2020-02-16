Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,712 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.40 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.