Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

NYSE SPG opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

