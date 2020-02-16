Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

