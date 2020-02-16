Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

