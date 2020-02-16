Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,765 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

