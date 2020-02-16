J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

JBHT stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

