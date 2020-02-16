Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 399.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,337,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

TEVA stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

