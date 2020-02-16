Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,685 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000.

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Trade Desk Inc Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,458 Shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,474 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
