Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,685 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.