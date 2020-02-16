Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

NULG stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

