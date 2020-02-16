Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,236 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 144,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.