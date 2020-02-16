Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 250.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

