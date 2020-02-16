Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 22,164 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

