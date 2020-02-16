Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

