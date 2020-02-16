Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.09 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Corning by 72.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 140,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 12.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

