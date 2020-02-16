Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

