Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 8,540 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.48 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

