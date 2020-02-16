Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
