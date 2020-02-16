Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.94 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $137.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

