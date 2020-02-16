American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NYSE AIG opened at $48.48 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

