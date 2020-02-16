Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $426,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,220. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

