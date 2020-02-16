Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.74 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

