Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 6,863 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,627,000 after purchasing an additional 173,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

