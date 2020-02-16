Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 51,000 Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,646,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of PRNB opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.39. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

