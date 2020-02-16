Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

