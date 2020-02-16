Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $444,004.08 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 18,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08.

Shares of UFI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.94 million, a P/E ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Unifi by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFI. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

