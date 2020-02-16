J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO Sells $545,896.80 in Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $210,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.