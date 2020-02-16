International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $481,140.00 in Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 604,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $11,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

