Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks Sells 2,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

