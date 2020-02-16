Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly Sells 7,107 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00.

NEOG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

