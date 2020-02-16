Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Acquires 8,305 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SPB opened at $60.42 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

