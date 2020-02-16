Roger Keith Modder Sells 10,000 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Keith Modder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Virtusa by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtusa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

