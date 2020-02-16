Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

