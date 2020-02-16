Iain Mackenzie Sells 11,102 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ichor by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

