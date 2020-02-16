Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 13,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $401,080.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,775.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46.

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,082 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

