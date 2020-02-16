SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,500 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,192,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

